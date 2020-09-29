Wildfire smoke could once again fill B.C.'s South Coast skies
Smoke from California's wildfires is expected to create hazy skies across parts of B.C. starting Wednesday
Residents of B.C.'s South Coast have been treated to unusually warm weather and clear skies so far this week. But that could soon change.
Wildfires continue to rage across much of California, producing large amounts of smoke that could roll into B.C. as soon as Wednesday.
CBC Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the smoke is currently moving out onto the Pacific Ocean, but by mid-week, winds are expected to pull some of it toward B.C.
"The high pressure that we have in place now will help lock some of those fine particulate matter in," said Wagstaffe.
"It's hard to say how long it will stick around, but be prepared for hazy skies for the second half of our week."
B.C. is expected to see warm weather records for this time of year, with temperatures five to 15 degrees above normal, but Wagstaffe says that if we get enough smoke, it could keep those temperatures down.
The province has already experienced a very heavy smoke season due to to wildfires along the U.S. West Coast.
Wildfires in California
Northern California's wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting evacuation orders for nearly 70,000 people.
So far in this year's historic U.S. fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people, scorched 14,970 square kilometres, and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings.
Most of the losses occurred after a frenzy of dry lightning strikes in mid-August.
With files from the Associated Press
