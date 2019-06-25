Crews battle wildfire overnight near Pender Harbour, B.C.

Fire crews are battling a small wildfire overnight near Pender Harbour in B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a three-hectare wildfire is burning on Cecil Hill. The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. PT on Monday.

No homes and structures are under threat.

Thirteen firefighters and five helicopters have been deployed, fire information officer Donna MacPherson said. Air tankers were used Monday to drop fire retardant.

This thing is huge! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/penderharbourfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#penderharbourfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/kEgDV3OrtM">pic.twitter.com/kEgDV3OrtM</a> —@allan_dewald

The fire is burning on a steep hill in an area with dense forest canopy, MacPherson said.

"It's a low-intensity ground fire, so it's burning underneath the trees. It's not the trees themselves that are on fire."

The source of the fire is still under investigation, but it's believed to be human-caused.

Crews anticipate working on the fire into Tuesday morning.