Wildfire near Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast extinguished by crews
Emergency responders have extinguished a wildfire that started near Halfmoon Bay, B.C. on Tuesday night.
Fire is suspected to be human-caused, homes were briefly evacuated
According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was at one point five hectares in size.
It was suspected to have been human caused.
The service brought in two medium helicopters and one three-person attack crew that assisted the Sunshine Coast Fire Department.
While the service did not request that homes be evacuated, it says Sunshine Coast RCMP did briefly evacuate some.
Halfmoon Bay is a small community on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.
Halfmoon Bay fire being fought from the air! Great work! Fires out! <a href="https://t.co/xZLQ5VFxzi">pic.twitter.com/xZLQ5VFxzi</a>—@COAST_RCMP
