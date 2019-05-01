Wildfire near Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast extinguished by crews

Emergency responders have extinguished a wildfire that started near Halfmoon Bay, B.C. on Tuesday night.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was at one point five hectares in size.

It was suspected to have been human caused.

The service brought in two medium helicopters and one three-person attack crew that assisted the Sunshine Coast Fire Department.

While the service did not request that homes be evacuated, it says Sunshine Coast RCMP did briefly evacuate some.

Halfmoon Bay is a small community on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.