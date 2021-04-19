Wildfire fanned by winds near Merritt prompts evacuation alert
B.C. Wildfire Service says fire is a potential threat to homes in nearby Canford
A wildfire burning near homes in British Columbia's southern Interior has prompted the first evacuation alert of B.C.'s barely three-week-old wildfire season.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert for the small community of Canford and for homes in a subdivision about 12 kilometres northwest of Merritt.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the suspected human-caused blaze was fanned by winds after being sparked on Sunday and now covers about one square kilometre.
It is one of about a dozen wildfires reported Sunday from southern Vancouver Island to the Prince George and Cranbrook regions.
Evacuation Alerts has been issued by the TNRD EOC for the community of Canford in Electoral Area “N” and the community of Miller Estates Subdivision in Electoral Area “M” due to threat from current wildfire. <a href="https://t.co/n5AX1VVwoO">pic.twitter.com/n5AX1VVwoO</a>—@TNRD
The wildfire danger rating has been ranked low to moderate for much of the province, but several days of unseasonably warm weather has the potential to rapidly dry undergrowth as snow melts.
Environment Canada says record temperatures were set in 11 B.C. communities on Sunday, including a high of 28.4 C in Pemberton, and while conditions in Merritt remain warmer than usual, below freezing temperatures overnight could help crews tame the nearby fire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?