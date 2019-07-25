Wildfire south of Cawston, B.C., grows to 60 hectares

A fire 14 kilometres south of the Similkameen community of Cawston, B.C., has grown to 60 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, on a slope of Richter Mountain near Highway 8, was caused by a lightning strike and reported on July 24, said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

"It will be visible to people, obviously, because it is right there by the highway," she said.

"[People] will be able to see it from the surrounding communities but it is not threatening any structures or anything like that at this time."

The B.C. Wildfire Service has sent 40 firefighters to fight the blaze assisted by air tankers, helicopters and pieces of heavy equipment to build a fire guard, said Bonnett.

While the fire danger rating in much of the southern Interior of B.C. is ranked low to moderate, parts of the south Okanagan—Similkameen region are rated "high fire danger," she said.

"There is obviously conditions for fires to start, such as this one, so people should be mindful of their fire use," she said.

