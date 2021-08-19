B.C. to provide monthly financial support for some wildfire evacuees

The province announced Sunday it will provide $1,300 per month starting in December to people who lost their homes in this year's wildfires as they move to long-term housing.

The financial assistance will be provided to those who have been receiving temporary accommodation support through Emergency Support Services since July, said a statement from the province.

The statement said the Canadian Red Cross will contact eligible households to discuss next steps.

Tricia Thorpe used to live right outside of Lytton, B.C., before her home was destroyed in the June 30 wildfire. She and her husband have moved around ever since, staying with friends and family.

Thorpe and her husband have already begun building a new home on their property, but said that other than emergency funding to cover groceries and other immediate daily expenses, they have not received any government assistance.

"Everything that we've done over here on this property has been done on our own initiative and by the help of volunteers. There has been nothing done by any level of government," said Thorpe.

The funding announcement from the province said that the Canadian Red Cross has supported homeowners with housing repair and reconstruction.

'I'm not happy'

Jennifer Carlson's home along the western shores of B.C.'s Okanagan Lake burned down in the White Rock Lake fire in August. Carlson and her family have been renting another home ever since.

"I'm not happy at all with anything that [government officials] have done and the way they've handled this fire."

Carlson said that while they have received about $40,000 in emergency funding in total, it has not been enough.

"It sounds like a lot of money but not really when you have a family of five, it's a ton of stuff to replace."

Carlson does not think $1,300 a month per household will be enough to cover the expenses they have had to incur.

"I'm skeptical. It's been more than four months since that fire … this is a case of show me the money and then I'll believe it," said Thorpe.

This year was one of the province's worst wildfire seasons on record, as 1,585 fires burned 8,686 square kilometres in the province. The provincial state of emergency lasted almost two months.