B.C. partners with Kamloops First Nation to offer temporary homes for up to 300 wildfire evacuees

The province is partnering with the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation to provide temporary homes near Kamloops for up to 300 evacuees in case they're needed.

The camp containing modular container-type housing is in the Rayleigh district north of the city — on First Nations land that used to be a hay field next to the Tournament Capital Ranch.

The site will be managed by the province with cultural and traditional support provided by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc.

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma says what makes these accommodations unique is the effort made to ensure everyone spending time there is "culturally" safe.

"They're providing a cultural activity space that supports smudging and prayer for Indigenous people who arrive at the camp who might need it. Sadly, in the past, our evacuation facilities and supports have not been appropriate. Part of that is making sure that we are sensitive to the cultural need."

Crews set up a temporary camp for wildfire evacuees near Kamloops, B.C., on Aug. 11, 2023. (Marcella Bernardo/CBC)

Ma says the housing will be ready Wednesday, Aug. 16, but she's hoping it will not be needed.

"It is better for us to be prepared than to be surprised by a massive evacuation — especially when we know hotel accommodations and other commercial accommodations are limited in a lot of areas because of tourism. This is, I think, a really exciting partnership, but at the same time, we hope we will never have to use it."

Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says prep work at the site started two months ago.

"We want to be able to not just offer ground, but actual real accommodations. There was definitely some work that was done."

Casimir says temporary housing will also be available for front-line workers and firefighters.

"What we're looking at is just trying to look at the emergency response and knowing that there's been so many wildfires in the area and surroundings — to be proactive in responding to emergency situations and not just for our people but looking regionally."

In the past, Casimir says fire or flood evacuees needing shelter have been invited to stay at the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Pow Wow grounds.

"We're stepping up to support and assist in emergency preparedness in times of crisis. Looking at alternative spaces to be able to utilize, the Rayleigh property was identified."

It's not clear how long the modular homes will be available once this year's wildfire season wraps up. Ma is not ruling out repurposing them in the fall.

"We're constantly assessing the capacity and the need for group lodging to ensure that anyone who is evacuated has a safe space to go to."

Ma says the focus now is making sure people forced out of their homes by wildfires have shelter.

"Evacuating from your home is difficult and stressful. The last thing evacuees should have to worry about is whether they will have a safe place to stay."

Online registration is available for Emergency Support Services, and people are encouraged to pre-register.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.