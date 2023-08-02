Officials providing update on wildfires and drought as new heat wave forecast for B.C.

Provincial officials are providing an update on wildfires, heat and drought across the province.

Wildfire crews across British Columbia are keeping a close eye on the backcountry after recent lightning storms raised the potential for smouldering fires to erupt before the next hot spell arrives this weekend.

Emergency management, wildfire experts and other B.C. officials including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing an update on the fire and drought situations facing the province as well as another incoming heat wave, which is forecast to raise temperatures to the high 30s in several regions by next week.

CBC will stream the update, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. PT.

Less than five millimetres of rain fell in parts of southern and southeastern B.C., where wildfire danger ranges from moderate to extreme and several blazes have resulted in evacuations or evacuation alerts.

That includes two separate, nearly month-old wildfires on the east and west sides of Adams Lake, north of Chase. The B.C. Wildfire Service says while evacuation orders from both fires still cover about 100 properties, power has now been restored to the evacuated area on the east side of the lake.

West of Lillooet, evacuation orders have ended for the Seton Portage and Shalath areas along Anderson and Seton lakes as crews make headway on the 46-square-kilometre Casper Creek wildfire, which has destroyed one property since it was sparked on July 11.

In northern B.C., heavy rain means the nearly 6,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek fire, the largest ever recorded in the province, is no longer listed as a fire of note, but the wildfire service says it remains ranked as out of control.

It's one of roughly 400 fires burning across B.C., including about 200 considered to be out of control, while 12, such as the fires at Adams Lake and west of Lillooet, are listed as fires of note, meaning they remain threatening or highly visible.