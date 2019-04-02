A wildfire 3.5 hectares in size is burning in the Upper Squamish Valley, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) says it has been advised by the BCWS that the fire is burning in the 17.5 mile area of Squamish Valley Road, approximately 30 kilometres northwest of downtown Squamish.

"The fire is burning upwards and away from structures and does NOT pose a danger to residents at this time," the SLRD said in a release.

It says an initial attack crew and a helicopter are currently on site, with more firefighters being deployed Tuesday.

Heavy smoke is expected overnight, and may be visible in Squamish and Whistler, the district says.

The area is heavily forested, but the area is home to several farms, cabins and campgrounds.

Farmer calls for help

Glen McEachran, a resident of the area, said he heard from a local Facebook group that the fire started Monday afternoon at a hop farm.

"When the fire started, the fellow at the hop farm said he needed some help and then everybody that was around came running over, but pretty quickly the B.C. forest service fire crews were there and they took over," said McEachran.

"I guess it was burning up the mountain, but when I drove by I couldn't really see any flames. It was just smoke that I could see and a helicopter with a bucket flying around."

Squamish Valley Road is still open at this time, but the SLRD asks that all non-essential travel be avoided due to safety concerns and to ensure uninterrupted access for B.C. Wildfire crews and other first responders.

The district says rain is in the forecast for Tuesday evening through to the end of the week, and should help with fire suppression efforts.