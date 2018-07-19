B.C. wildfire doubles in size overnight, but no new evacuations ordered

A wildfire threatening homes in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley nearly doubled in size overnight, officials reported Thursday morning.

The Mount Eneas fire, which is burning between Peachland and Summerland, is now 500 hectares in size.

On Wednesday it forced the evacuation of dozens of properties and temporarily closed the main highway. As of 10 a.m. PT, Thursday no new evacuation orders had been issued.

"Structures are considered threatened. Structural protection units have been deployed to the area," said a statement on the B.C. Wildfire Service website.

Officials say air tankers, helicopters and 22 firefighters will be fighting this morning, with additional resources expected to arrive later Thursday.

"They will focus their suppression efforts on increasing containment on the southern end of the fire, near Garnet Valley," the statement said.

Highway 97 partially closed

The Mount Eneas fire is one of dozens in the region sparked on Tuesday when a lightning storm rolled across the Interior during a stretch of hot dry weather.

More than 65 new fires broke out across the province, including at least nine significant fires in the Okanagan Valley and two significant fires in the Central Interior.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Eneas wildfire near Peachland had grown to 200 hectares and was threatening homes in the Okanagan Valley.

Couple more shots of the wildfires from tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/britishcolumbia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#britishcolumbia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westcoast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westcoast</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/okanagan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#okanagan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/penticton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#penticton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photographer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photographer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kelowna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vernon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vernon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/naramata?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#naramata</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#summerland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peachland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peachland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bc411?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bc411</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/okanagan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#okanagan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firefighters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firefighters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westkelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westkelowna</a> <a href="https://t.co/QvI6qX5nqa">pic.twitter.com/QvI6qX5nqa</a> —@cedarphotos

That prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for dozens of properties and a provincial park campsite between Peachland and Summerland.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also declared a local state of emergency.

When the fire jumped Highway 97, the RCMP closed the main route for the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The highway has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, but only with an RCMP escort.

Other fires trigger alerts

Directly across the lake, the Good Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park south of Kelowna also triggered an evacuation alert on Wednesday, meaning some residents should be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

Photos as we evacuated just south of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Peachland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Peachland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/oLAZrRrRRr">pic.twitter.com/oLAZrRrRRr</a> —@Loris_words

Further south near Summerland, the Conkle Creek fire forced the Penticton Indian Band to declare a local state of emergency and issue an evacuation alert for some residents.

Linda Roth, who lives in a sixth floor apartment in Penticton, spent the night watching the fires along the lake.

"Last night was horrible. You could just see dark, dark clouds and orange. It was growing all night," she said.

"It all started with that wicked storm on Tuesday night. It was blowing pots off my balcony."

Throughout the day on Wednesday she watched as helicopters and air tankers tried to extinguish the flames.

"There was helicopters with the buckets and planes. It was just constant," she said.

More fires further north

The Dog Creek Trail Wildfire is about 60 hectares and burning 25 kilometres northwest of Vanderhoof, B.C., one of 12 new wildfires started in the Prince George Fire Centre. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Elsewhere in the province, the Dog Creek wildfire northwest of Kamloops in the province's central Interior has triggered an evacuation alert for residents in the area.

The wildfire service said crews responded to seven new lightning-caused fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, in the province's central Interior, between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

It says two are in the Quesnel Lake area, and the largest is a two-hectare blaze located on the northwest side of the lake.

More lightning in forecast

Fire information officer Clare Allen said there are around 112 wildfires burning across the province on Wednesday.

Lightning struck a hillside near Peachland on Tuesday evening as the storm passes through the Okanagan. (April Loewen)

While temperatures are cooling as a low pressure system moves across the province today, there is also more lightning and wind in the forecast for parts of the southern Interior before temperatures warm up over the weekend.

The fire danger rating for much of the Southern and Central Interior remains moderate or high, with pockets of extreme fire danger across the southern half of the province.

The fire danger rating for most of southern and central B.C. remains moderate to high, with pockets of extreme. (BC Wildfire Service)

Read more from CBC British Columbia