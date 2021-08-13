Wildfire conditions dire going into weekend, as heat wave lingers across B.C.

Concerns about B.C.'s wildfires are being magnified as temperatures continue to climb during another summer heat wave.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the combination of high temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds are making conditions challenging in the southern half of the province and will likely continue into the weekend.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, the deputy minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations said they are seeing fire behaviour continue overnight as humidity levels and temperatures aren't changing as much after dark as they normally would.

"It really limits our ability to make progress in the evening periods outside of the burning cycle," said Rick Manwaring.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Sunday but strong winds are also in the forecast, along with the risk of dry lightning.

B.C. Wildfire incident commander Mark Healey uses a map to describe efforts to contain the White Rock Lake wildfire. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Fire information officer Erika Berg says the wildfire service is preparing for more activity on some of the nearly 270 wildfires currently burning, along with the likelihood of new fires starting.

White Rock Lake fire remains threat

Thirty fires are currently ranked as threatening or highly visible, including the 580-square-kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire between Kamloops and Vernon.

Aggressive growth has already destroyed homes and businesses in Monte Lake, Westwold and Bouleau Lake and flames are now challenging crews working to protect properties on the flank of the blaze nearest the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake.

"The fire behaviour that we're seeing out there is beyond extreme," said Mark Healey, incident commander for the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire in a photo taken from Kin Beach in Vernon B.C. (Chloé Dioré de Périgny/CBC)

He says over 200 firefighters are working to control the blaze with an additional 40 personnel coming to help from Alberta on Thursday and 151 expected to arrive from Quebec Sunday.

According to Healy, the ever-changing conditions are making it very difficult for crews.

"It's very challenging when we have crews who are working as hard as they can to do the best work that they can," he said, "This is a catastrophic event."

Officials say winds are expected to change direction over the weekend, threatening progress made in controlling the blaze.

"It is possible, to be honest, that the fire will jump the guards in some places depending on which way the direction goes," said Manwaring.

Other fires of note

An evacuation order has been issued for the community of Logan Lake, a district municipality of about 2,000 people in the Thompson-Nicola region, due to the 364-square-kilometre Tremont Lake fire southeast of Ashcroft.

An evacuation order affecting over 65 properties near the Garrison Lake fire west of Princeton has been rescinded.

A wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

"We're definitely not out of the woods yet," said Bryan Zandberg, an information officer with B.C. Wildfire Service.

The province says more than 6,500 square kilometres have burned since the start of the wildfire season on April 1.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory as smoky skies blanket most of southern B.C. and are expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Smoke and heat are both physiological stressors that can make all of us feel quite uncomfortable and they can be quite risky for some people," said Dr. Sarah Henderson with B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"Everybody needs to take extra care when we have these environmental stressors around us."

On Thursday, B.C.'s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province may not see substantial relief from wildfires until the early fall.

"We will get through this and see the other side of this fire season," Farnworth said.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.