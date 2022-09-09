Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Wildfire smoke haze building across southern B.C. this weekend, Environment Canada warns

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington state, Idaho and the British Columbia Interior is expected to create hazy skies across much of southern B.C. over the weekend.

Blaze straddling Canada-U.S. border at Manning Park among 3 fires of note in province

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire southwest of Hope, B.C., pictured on Friday. Environment Canada forecasts haze for Metro Vancouver on Saturday as a result of fires near the Canada-U.S. border, including a 70-square kilometre blaze that has spread to Manning Park. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Environment Canada has posted air quality statements for the Fraser Valley and a large section of southeastern B.C., while haze is also expected across Metro Vancouver on Saturday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a lightning-caused blaze sparked in northern Washington state last month now covers 70 square kilometres — including nearly 31 square kilometres that have burned in E.C. Manning Provincial Park, around 175 kilometres east of Vancouver — since the fire crossed the border last week.

Flames are within five kilometres of the Manning Park Resort, prompting an evacuation alert for 180 properties in the nearby community of Eastgate, but no homes or park infrastructure have been lost.

The wildfire service is also keeping a close eye on a suspected human-caused fire that broke out Thursday night just west of Hope and has charred more than 30 hectares of bush in steep terrain close to Highway 1, but is not threatening the busy route or nearby properties.

RCMP are asking drivers on Highway 1 to drive with caution amid lowered visibility due to wildfire smoke.

A separate blaze in northern Idaho is also wafting smoke across southeastern B.C., while small fires in the southern Okanagan and Kootenays have prompted evacuation alerts — but only the Manning Park fire and two in northeast B.C. are ranked as fires of note.

The wildfire service says wind and heat are complicating the fight for crews in the northeast, where a 132-square kilometre fire west of Hudson's Hope and a 60-square kilometre blaze southeast of Tumbler Ridge remain out of control, prompting evacuation orders and alerts for surrounding communities.

Nearly 200 fires are currently burning in B.C., with 77 reported in the past week. The wildfire service says the majority have been caused by lightning.

With files from CBC News

