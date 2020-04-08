Wildfire burning near Kamloops, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service and the Adams Lake Fire Department are responding to a wildfire burning east of Kamloops, B.C.

According to Adams Lake Indian Band Chief Cliff Arnouse, the fire started at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a hillside and has been slowly making its way uphill since.

It is unclear how the fire started about three kilometres north of the southern Interior Village of Chase.

The B.C. Wildfire Services estimates the fire is about two hectares in size and they are considering it out of control. Fourteen wildfire fighters are on the scene.

No structures are threatened, and no damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.