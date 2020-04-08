Wildfire burning near Kamloops, B.C.
The B.C. Wildfire Service and the Adams Lake Fire Department are responding to a wildfire burning east of Kamloops in B.C.'s southern Interior.
Southern Interior fire is considered out of control
The B.C. Wildfire Service and the Adams Lake Fire Department are responding to a wildfire burning east of Kamloops, B.C.
According to Adams Lake Indian Band Chief Cliff Arnouse, the fire started at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a hillside and has been slowly making its way uphill since.
It is unclear how the fire started about three kilometres north of the southern Interior Village of Chase.
The B.C. Wildfire Services estimates the fire is about two hectares in size and they are considering it out of control. Fourteen wildfire fighters are on the scene.
No structures are threatened, and no damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
<a href="https://t.co/Yj7t1G3LfP">pic.twitter.com/Yj7t1G3LfP</a>—@Maggie__April
With files from Ashley Moliere
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.