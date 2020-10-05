Wee Irish pub on wheels available for private pandemic pint parties in Victoria
Instead of rolling home from the pub, you can have a rolling pub at home by renting the Wild Rover
If the pandemic has kept you from going to the pub for a pint, a new bar in Victoria may be what you need to get the beer flowing between friends once again.
The Wild Rover is a traditional Irish pub in many ways — it looks like whitewashed stone, has photos from the Emerald Isle adorning the walls, and a wee fireplace to warm your hands while your cheeks redden with drink.
But what sets it apart from any other Irish pub is that this one literally roves.
The bar, built to look like a classic Irish cottage, is on wheels and can be rented out for events, or, during these pandemic times, simply to share a round of drinks with the people in your bubble in your driveway.
"The reaction we've seen already suggests there is demand for a cozy little Irish pub in town," said co-owner Danny Hamilton, adding that bookings began pouring in as soon as the bar was ready to rent out about a week ago.
He told CBC the idea to build the pub had been percolating for years, but the execution was hastened by the pandemic.
Measuring about 2.5 metres wide and 5.5 metres long, Hamilton said the Wild Rover can fit about 12 people — but during the pandemic, it's being rented out to people who can share it with friends and family in their bubble.
"From the bottom up, every inch of this was thought out meticulously to look like an Irish pub," said Hamilton.
Parties in the pub are BYOB, and by that, Hamilton means bring your own bartender as well as your own bottle, as The Wild Rover comes stocked with taps but no beer or barkeep.
There are four taps that can be hooked up to beer or cider, while users can stack the bar with whatever hard alcohol they want to serve.
There's no need for renters to have a liquor licence as they are only serving, and not selling, alcohol inside the space.
"You're going to see a lot of The Wild Rover around town," said Hamilton.
To learn more about the tavern with tires, or to book the pub for a private event, tap here.
To hear Danny Hamilton chat about The Wild Rover on CBC's On The Island, tap the audio link below:
