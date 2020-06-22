Why didn't the B.C. government act on 2019 reports about anti-Indigenous racism in the health system?

The news last week that some B.C. emergency room staff play a game they called the "Price is Right" where they guess the blood alcohol level of mainly Indigenous patients was met with revulsion and outrage.

B.C.'s First Nations leaders called it "detestable" and "appalling." Métis Nation B.C., which along with the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres revealed the story, called it "disgusting."

And Health Minister Adrian Dix, who held a hastily called news conference appointing former judge and former B.C. children's advocate Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to investigate the allegations, called it "abhorrent" and "intolerable."

Dix's response to the revelation appeared quick and decisive.

But many Indigenous officials and British Columbians say stories like the Price is Right game are not new or in any way surprising given the longstanding record of institutionalized racism within B.C's health-care system.

In fact, two 15-month-old Provincial Health Services Authority reports released by Métis Nation B.C. go a long way to describing the problem of systematic racism and suggesting ways to address it.

The first, Mapping the Harms of Anti-Indigenous Racism in the British Columbia Health Care System, from March 2019 is 15 pages of stories about overt racism witnessed within the health-care system: an Indigenous teen in unbearable pain from of a skateboarding accident ignored for hours in an emergency waiting room, a woman choosing to put up with a worsening medical condition rather than go back to the hospital where she was subjected to racial slurs, doctors deeming Indigenous parents unfit to care for their baby with little or no evidence.

The second report, Dismantling Anti-Indigenous Racism Within the Health Care System, also from March 2019, uses the stories as a jumping off point to describe the factors perpetuating systematic racism — lack of awareness, resistance to change, institutional practices that normalized racism and the under-representation of Indigenous people in the health workforce.

It also contains four pages of recommendations, starting with mandatory anti-racist cultural safety training for all health-care workers.

At his daily briefing, Dix said he had not seen the reports because the first was only a discussion paper and the second was a work in progress that has been interrupted by COVID-19.

"The second report is still in draft form," he said. "It has not yet been finalized."

Questions CBC sent to the Ministry of Health and the PHSA about the two reports were not answered by deadline.

Dix has asked Turpel-Lafond to determine the facts of the Price is Right allegations, but the scope of her investigation remains unclear. It's also not known if she will be naming names or handing out sanctions.

Dix said whistleblowers who speak to Turpel-Lafond will be protected.

Daniel Fontaine, CEO of Métis Nation B.C. believes there's more than enough evidence to prove systematic racism exists within the B.C. health system. He says what's needed now is action.

"What we need to know is where is it happening, who is doing it, what are the ramifications if you're caught playing Price is Right and hold some people accountable," he said.