Whooping cough case confirmed at Vancouver elementary school

Metro Vancouver's regional health authority has confirmed a case of highly contagious whooping cough at an elementary school in East Vancouver.

On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health said a case of the disease was found at Ecole Laura Secord Elementary between Feb. 7 and March 7. The health authority sent letters to parents through the school.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a contagious respiratory tract infection caused by bacteria in the mouth, nose and throat. It spreads when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks.

It can take seven to 21 days for mild symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, mild cough and low fever to show up. More serious symptoms, like a whoop or crowing sound when a person breathes in, can surface up to two weeks later.

Whooping cough can be life threatening, especially for infants under one.

Health officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date.