Whole Foods brand Pot Pies recalled due to undeclared milk

Recall applies to chicken pot pies, turkey pot pies and vegetarian pot pies with all best before dates up to and including Aug. 26, 2020, where milk is not declared on the label.

The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Aug. 27.  (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

Whole Foods brand pot pies are being recalled in B.C. due to undeclared milk.

The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Aug. 27. 

It applies to chicken post pies, turkey pot pies and vegetarian pot pies in which milk is not declared as an ingredient on the label. All have best-before dates up to and including Aug. 26, 2020.

