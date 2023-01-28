B.C. ski resort powering local economy faces partial month-long closure for chairlift repair

One of the main chairlifts at Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson, B.C., will be out of commission for a month due to necessary repairs.

The resort, an importan announced the partial closure last week, leaving 15 per cent of the ski hill inaccessible, most of which is beginner terrain.

Fifty-five per cent of the terrain on the mountain is labelled as black diamond — challenging terrain not suitable for beginners.

Rebeckah Hornung, the general manager of resort experience at Whitewater, says the resort is working to find solutions for the people who rely on the closed Silver King chair.

"We've spent quite a bit of energy trying to figure out how we can reinvent our business based on this chairlift closure."

Important economic driver

The destination ski resort says getting the chairlift up and running as soon as possible and as safely as possible is its top priority. The extent of the repairs is not yet known, and a reopening date has not yet been set.

Whitewater is located 20 kilometres from Nelson. Nelson's mayor, Janice Morrison, says it is an integral part of the winter destination experience in Nelson and surrounding area.

"They are strong partners within our business community, of course. They've always been an important community and economic driver in Nelson," said Morrison.

She says she hopes the lift closure doesn't dissuade anyone from visiting or planning a trip.

"Whitewater is doing everything they can," she said.

"At the end of the day, this is about safety when a piece of equipment breaks. Safety of their patrons is a high priority, as it should be, and I think the Whitewater organization needs to be applauded for being very proactive in their maintenance and ensuring the ongoing safety of patrons at the ski hill."

Concerns raised over refunds

Community members have voiced concerns about the resort's reluctance to offer refunds or compensation.

Austin Hager is a season's pass holder at Whitewater. He says many families rely on the Silver King chair.

"I've been snowboarding awhile, so I'm not completely dependent on the lift, but I know a lot of people are. A lot of families, a lot of people with kids [who] are learning, they're entirely dependent on that terrain being open so they can learn and enjoy the hill," Hager told CBC's Daybreak South.

"But I certainly like to enjoy it too, so it's a bummer that it's out of commission for what's looking like probably at least half the season."

In December, the Silver King was also shut down because of a different issue.

"Until we know the full extent of the closure, we don't really know what the full impact to our guests is," said Hornung.

She adds that the resort is working to find solutions on a case-by-case basis.

"Every guest uses our mountain differently, so some guests are impacted more by the Silver King closure than others," she said.

While the resort works to repair the lift, Hornung encourages anyone affected by the closure to call or email the resort.

Whitewater is also increasing staff and signage at its other chairlifts to help direct beginners. The Silver King terrain is open to touring, and there are free snowshoe and nordic ski rentals.

The resort is set to open a new lift for the 2023-24 season. It will be installed next to Silver King and offer access to 65 hectares.