Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Carl Robinson
Robinson and 2 assistants let go after playoff hopes evaporate in disappointing loss to Dallas
The Vancouver Whitecaps have fired head coach Carl Robinson, assistant coach Martyn Pert and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr.
"A lot of thought and consideration has gone into this decision, which was made with the best interests of the club moving forward," said team president Bob Lenarduzzi.
The Whitecaps have five games remaining in the season and are currently four points out of the playoffs, sitting in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference with a record of 11 wins, seven draws and 11 losses.
The team posted another disappointing result on the weekend, giving up a late goal in a 2-1 loss to Dallas.
Robinson became head coach in 2013 after spending two seasons as assistant coach.
Whitecaps Academy technical director Crag Dalrymple will fill in as head coach for the remainder of the season.
