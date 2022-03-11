Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership.

Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement.

"She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in the future," Schuster said.

"Rachel has confirmed that she will continue to co-operate with the ongoing investigation led by Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP."

Major League Soccer brought in the law firm last fall to conduct an independent review of how Whitecaps executives dealt with allegations against coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr.

The league has promised a review that will examine "the club's internal processes and overall culture at the time of the allegations, including what steps it took in response to the allegations."

A number of executives have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, but they have not been identified publicly.

Guilty pleas in sexual assault case

Birarda pleaded guilty last month to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose for offences dating from 1988 to 2006. The identities of the four victims are protected by a publication ban, but CBC has confirmed they are all former soccer players.

Birarda was quietly let go from his dual positions as under-20 Canadian women's national team head coach and Whitecaps women's team head coach in 2008 after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were brought forward.

In October, former Whitecaps player Malloree Enoch went public with allegations that Busby sexually coerced and assaulted her while he was recruiting her to the Whitecaps in 2010 and 2011. Busby has denied the allegations.

Busby lost his job as Whitecaps women's team head coach in 2011 after players brought complaints to club executives. Players were told not to speak publicly about his dismissal.