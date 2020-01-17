White Rock delivers on promise to silence trains

The City of White Rock, B.C., says it's pleased it's finally able to fulfil a long-awaited promise to silence the whistles of trains passing through the sleepy, seaside town.

After reaching an agreement with city officials, the Burlington North Santa Fee Railway said it has issued an order instructing train crews to stop sounding horns at each of the eight promenade entrances starting Jan. 29, according to an email Friday from the city.

"I am thrilled that we can deliver something our community has been requesting for a long time," said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

The issue of trains sounding off has long been a bone of contention within the community. But at the federal level, Transport Canada grappled with how to keep residents safe from the tracks that run along the entire waterfront.

White Rock residents seen hopping a newly installed fence at the train tracks to get to the beach in 2014. (Gavin Fisher/CBC)

In 2014, the federal body ordered the fencing off of a popular boat launch on the oceanside of the train tracks. In response, 16 gates with eight public access points were erected, in effect blocking easy recreational access.

Trains were ordered to blow their horns at intervals from dawn to dusk to ensure the safety of those using the popular waterfront.

In June, 2013, a woman was killed by an Amtrak passenger train in while jogging across the track, and an elderly man with dementia died on the tracks earlier that same year.

For its part, BNSF warns residents might hear the occasional horn as crews adjust to the new requirements at the crossings.

The company also emphasized that engineers will still need to sound the horns if they see people or animals on the tracks.