White Rock, B.C., mayor vows destroyed pier will be restored

The beloved pier in the city of White Rock, B.C., suffered extensive damage in Thursday's windstorm and will take months to repair, city officials say.

As many as three boats broke away from their moorage due to gusting winds and crashed through part of the White Rock pier, leaving a 42-year-old man trapped on the dock for more than an hour. He was airlifted by helicopter in a dramatic rescue.

Crews worked overnight and into Friday morning assessing the damage. The city says the pier, promenade and East Beach are closed until further notice. The west side of the promenade is open.

"I've lived here 50 years," said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker. "I've never seen a storm like this. I've never seen devastation like this."

He added: "Trust me, our pier will be restored."

People are being asked to stay away from the waterfront and to respect barricades that are in place.

Walker said structural engineers will examine the pier in the coming months. He said there will likely be more damage beyond the section that tore off.

"Before anybody goes back on there, we need to know it's safe," he said.

A Cormorant helicopter lifts a man from the pier after he was stranded on the far end of the wooden structure. (Tom Ewasiuk)

The city doesn't have a cost estimate for repairs yet, but it could run into the millions, Walker said.

Officials will also re-examine policies around closing the pier in severe wind conditions.

Fire Chief Phil Lemire said the pier and promenade have been closed in the past during bad weather, but that they've struggled with people ignoring the closures.

As of Friday morning, about 300 residences in White Rock remain without power. BC Hydro said about 150,000 customers province-wide are still in the dark.

Fire crews are doing triage on city roads and trails to remove downed trees and live wires.

The city has reception centres open at Centennial Park, Kent Street and the White Rock Community Centre.