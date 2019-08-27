White Rock pier to re-open Tuesday morning
The White Rock pier, which was severely damaged during a storm in late 2018, is set to re-open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Pier was severely damaged during a storm in December 2018
The longest of its kind in Canada, the pier was battered by a storm surge with winds gusting up to 91 kilometres per hour on December 20, 2018.
The middle section of the pier collapsed entirely, while logs and debris were swept onto the promenade.
The East Beach Promenade reopened in July, according to a written statement from the City of White Rock.
The statement said that community, businesses, and the province all contributed funds to help repair the pier, paying for costs not covered by insurance.
