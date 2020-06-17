White Rock Pier reopens to public

The City of White Rock is reopening its popular pier Wednesday after a nearly three-month closure in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The city said it closed the popular seaside attraction in March to help stem the spread of the illness, according to a statement Wednesday.

"We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely and follow the guidance of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," said Deputy Mayor Scott Kristjanson.

The waterfront promenade, which was closed in April to ensure proper physical distancing, reopened to the public last month, the city said.

City officials are also gradually reopening parking lots and spaces as businesses ramp up offerings for walk-in customers.

The city said it expects to reopen all of the waterfront parking in the coming weeks, though the West Beach parkade remains closed.

Officials are asking the public to observe physical distancing guidelines to stay at least two metres from others if walking in the area.