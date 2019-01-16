A local promoter says White Rock residents deserve more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the White Rock Pier reopens.

Brooke Colby — who runs runs Brooke Colby Productions — says a death-defying motorcycle stunt should also be part of the festivities.

"Our jumper's name is Cole Freeman," Colby told White Rock city council on Monday evening. "He jumps on [legendary stuntman] Evil Knievel's motorcycles and he jumps literally anything."

The pier has been closed since last month when it was badly damaged by a powerful windstorm.

The city estimates repairs will cost about $6 million and Mayor Darryl Walker hopes the project will be completed by the end of the summer.

Colby says the stunt will bring big crowds and give a boost to businesses that could struggle while the area's main attraction is closed.

"It's a family event," he said. "It's like when the Harlem Globetrotters come to town."

Promoter Brooke Colby outlines his plans to White Rock city council. (City of White Rock)

'Many different options'

Colby's original proposal described the stunt as a motorcycle jump over the gap in the pier, which is about the size of a Boeing 737's wingspan.

He says, however, that engineers haven't finalized the details.

"There are many different options," Colby said.

"I've told [the stuntman] he might have to jump it sideways with ramps and everything on the sand on low tide."

Colby expects to complete a business plan in two to three weeks that will then be presented to council.

Coun. David Chesney says he's looking for forward to Colby's final proposal.

"There is a grain of sand here of a really good idea," Chesney said. "But it needs a lot of work."