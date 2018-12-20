White Rock pier breaks apart with 1 person trapped on dock

Police in White Rock say the city's main pier has broken apart and one person is trapped as strong winds and tall waves batter the dock,

Cst. Chantelle Sears said police were notified of the situation at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Due to the winds, the pier has broken apart," Sears said. "There's one person that is going to need rescuing off of it."

The pier is on Boundary Bay in the 1500 block of Marine Drive.

Victoria Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, an agency of the Canadian Forces that co-ordinates air and sea rescues in B.C. and Yukon, confirmed it has sent a helicopter ambulance to rescue the person.

Social media videos from the scene show the jetty rocking violently in the waves.