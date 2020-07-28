Health authority advises against swimming at popular Port Moody beach due to E. coli

The Fraser Health Authority is advising people to stay out of the water at Port Moody's White Pine Beach North, after finding E.coli measurements above the recommended limits.

The beach at Sasamat Lake in Belcerra Regional Park is known for its warm water and great swimming.

According to Fraser Health, the advisory is in place for the north beach only.

"At this time the south beach test results remain satisfactory. We suspect the E.coli at White Pine Beach is due to geese in the area," a Fraser Health spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Unsatisfactory measurements include anything greater than 200 E.coli bacteria per 100 ml of water.

Fraser Health has recommended that the beach operator, Metro Vancouver, post signs at the beach to warn swimmers.

Metro Vancouver said it posted signs before the weekend and posted information online.

It also suggests people swimming at all beaches avoid swallowing water, swimming with an open cut or wound, swimming in murky or turbid water, avoid the water if experiencing digestive or intestinal problems, and wash hands after swimming and before handling food.

Over the weekend, the parking capacity at Sasamat Lake was reduced by 50 per cent as municipalities struggle with concerns over crowded beaches.

Over the past week, Port Moody Police said officers responded to reports of physical assaults, assaults with bear spray, intoxication and liquor consumption and abuse of bylaw officers at White Pine Beach.

More information about swimming beaches and E.coli can be found on Fraser Health's website.