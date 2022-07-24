Police, paramedics on scene in Whistler Village after reports of shooting

Emergency responders were on scene at the mountain resort of Whistler, B.C., on Sunday after bystanders reported hearing gunshots.

Police tape and a paramedic vehicle were seen in Whistler Village, outside Showcase Snowboards, at Sundial Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

An area of the storefront was cordoned off, with emergency responders on site. People sheltered within nearby businesses after unconfirmed reports of a shooting spread on social media.

The owner of a Whistler Village grocery store told CBC News they were keeping their doors closed as a precaution on Sunday afternoon, with another business owner saying a small area had been cordoned off by police earlier on Sunday.

Whistler is 120 kilometres north of Vancouver and is a popular destination for tourists.

More to come.