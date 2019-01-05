Whistler says its municipal website was hacked

The resort municipality of Whistler, B.C. says its website, Whistler.ca, was hacked and personal information collected on the site may have been compromised.

In a release, the municipality says staff became aware of the attack on Dec. 28 and took immediate action to resolve the issue. On Jan. 3, staff became aware that personal information collected on the site could have been exposed.

Forms collecting personal information on the site were then removed.

The muncipality says the purpose of the security attack seems to have been to redirect people to different websites. It is now scanning the Whistler.ca website "several times a day" to make sure it remains secure.

It also said staff are informing people whose personal information may have been exposed.

The release did not detail what personal information could have been compromised, but says there was no credit card information or social security information stored on the website.

Other personal information like parking ticking payments and home owner grants were not affected, the release said.

Anyone concerned about their personal information is asked to contact Legislative Services at 604-935-8118 or corporate@whistler.ca.