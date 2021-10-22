Health authority warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Whistler burger restaurant

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of a possible hepatitis A exposure for people who dined at a burger joint in Whistler earlier this month.

According to a written statement from the health authority, anyone who dined at Splitz Grill at 4369 Main St. between noon and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 9 may have been exposed to the virus.

"While the risk of transmission remains low, public health advises anyone who consumed food at this restaurant during this specific time period and who are not protected against hepatitis A, to get immunized against the virus," it said in an exposure notice on Thursday.

It said a walk-in hepatitis A vaccine clinic will be set up at the Whistler Community Health Centre for anyone who needs immunization.

Hepatitis A spreads when a person eats or drinks water that has come in contacted with infected stools, according to VCH, and symptoms of infection include fatigue, upset stomach and loss of appetite, weight loss and fever.

"Those who have previously been infected with hepatitis A or those who received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine prior to the exposure event are considered protected.," it said.

The health authority said it can take several weeks for symptoms to develop.

"In most cases, the infection clears and does not lead to long-term liver problems. In rare cases, it can be more serious."