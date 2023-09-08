Whistler gran fondo organizers hope to redeem themselves with this year's edition

The president of RBC Gran Fondo Whistler says organizers of the event have listened to feedback after last year's edition and taken the criticisms to heart.

The popular annual endurance cycling event is set to take place Saturday, beginning in Vancouver's Stanley Park and ending in Whistler.

The fondo has been held since 2010, except for two years during the pandemic. It draws thousands of riders each year, and usually gets positive reviews.

But after the 2022 edition, participants took to social media to complain about various issues, mainly focusing on the aid stations running out of food and, according to some people, fluids as well.

Neil McKinnon, president of RBC Gran Fondo Whistler, maintains that the water supply didn't run out, but he accepts the broader criticism.

"It started with a simple tweet about green bananas and that exploded," said McKinnon, referring to posts complaining that the only remaining food at aid stations along the route for slower riders were unripened bananas.

"We got beaten up, and rightfully so," he said. "It was warranted and we felt it, and our whole year has been centred on one thing."

McKinnon says organizers have focused on ensuring there's a good supply of food for riders, regardless of how fast they complete the 122-kilometre route.

'I am busted up worse than I can remember'

After last year's ride, cyclist Mark Firmani told CBC News that he experienced "a horrific set of blunders."

Firmani also detailed the lack of food, save for the unripened bananas.

"I am a seasoned, grizzled endurance rider, and I am busted up worse than I can remember from lack of nutrition/hydration," he wrote in an email to CBC News last year. "I can only imagine how other, less robust riders fared."

Two days after the event, organizers issued an apology for what happened, blaming strong headwinds for slowing riders down and creating "greater calorie demand than usual."

McKinnon said this year, adjustments have been made to ensure there's water, electrolytes and caffeinated drinks all along the course.

"I think people understand that mistakes can happen, and if you man up and own it and let people know that you're going to change it, then — they're giving us another chance, which we're very appreciative of," he said.

The 2022 edition of the RBC Gran Fondo Whistler was marred by complaints of insufficient food and fluids at aid stations. (John Whitworth/RBC Gran Fondo)

The ride can cost participants up to $399 for the 122-kilometre distance, but McKinnon said the event is the once-a-year chance for cyclists to experience the stunning scenery of the Sea-to-Sky corridor without "challenging" vehicle traffic.

He said the factors that are out of organizers' control, like weather and the risk of wildfire smoke are looking very promising, though it's not clear if there will be much wind, or which direction it will be blowing.

Road closures

The District of West Vancouver is advising the public of traffic delays on Saturday.

The Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to motorists from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

McKinnon says the Sea-to-Sky Highway will remain open to drivers all day, but traffic will be decreased to 60 km/h, and there will be single-lane alternating traffic in some sections.