82-year-old dies while skiing at Whistler Blackcomb resort

A man in his 80s died while skiing at Whistler Blackcomb on Saturday, the resort has confirmed.

The 82-year-old was involved in a "ski incident" around 9:30 a.m. on Ridge Runner, a blue intermediate run in the Crystal area on Blackcomb Mountain, the resort said Tuesday.

Paramedics took the man to Whistler Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The resort said the man was from Whistler and his cause of death has yet to be determined. No further details were provided.

"Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," wrote Doug Pierini, Whistler Blackcomb's interim chief operating officer.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the man's death.