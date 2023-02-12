Popular trail running races in Whistler, B.C., permanently cancelled

Whistler Alpine Meadows (WAM), a weekend of trail running races popular in the running community and set to take place in Whistler, B.C. in September, have been cancelled.

On Friday, Coast Mountain Trail Running (CMTR) co-founders Gary Robbins and Geoff Langford sent out a statement on behalf of the entire race organizing team that thanked the resort municipality and the local tourism board.

"Our time in Whistler has come to an end," it said.

"We will not be pursuing any further events within the township going forward," the statement continues. "After six successful editions of the race, it has become crystal clear that there is simply no path forward for us to produce races of this magnitude, along the alpine terrain within the confines of Whistler."

Though events were put on pause during the pandemic, ultra marathoner, online running coach and former 100 km world champion, Ellie Greenwood said the WAM events attracted competitors from all over the world.

She says it offered a rare opportunity to race in the Fitzimmons Range, where Whistler Mountain is the most famous summit and home of the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort owned by American company Vail Resorts.

"Obviously Whistler is an iconic destination," Greenwood said in an interview. "The trail running community was super excited. I really felt the momentum was just getting going."

Greenwood ran past editions of the 25 km WAM race and also worked as a volunteer. The weekend included an ascent race, 25, 50, and 100 km races and a 100 mile race, all spread across three days. The event also hosted a "triple whammy," where contestants run an ascent race on Friday, a 25 km race on Saturday and a 50 km on Sunday.

Ellie Greenwood (left) volunteered at the 2021 WAM races and says the organizers have always been very welcoming to everyone. Gary Robbins (second from right), co-founded Coast Mountain Trail Running which put on six editions of WAM events. (Wing Taylor/Submitted by Ellie Greenwood)

'Angry, disappointed, frustrated'

Greenwood says race organizers recently told runners that Whistler Blackcomb resort owners, Vail Resorts, still hadn't confirmed whether they would be getting a permit to operate the 2023 events. She says putting together a major competition requires months of preparation, and runners who want to participate also need plenty of notice in order to train.

"People are angry, disappointed, frustrated," she said, adding that CMTR is known for putting on well-organized and welcoming events. She said she and other runners would often make new friends and see familiar faces from races over the years whenever they competed in Whistler.

"You just know you're going to get really well looked after. And get really cool, beautiful, challenging courses," she said.

In its statement announcing the cancellation, CMTR said it was proud of what was accomplished throughout its tenure in Whistler, donating $70,000 back to the local community and area trails.

Organizers said an economic impact study recently completed by Tourism Whistler estimated the spending of participants, staff, spectators, volunteers and visitors for the races had an economic impact of nearly $1.9 million in B.C. and almost $1.5 million specific to Whistler.

Vail Resorts and Tourism Whistler did not immediately respond to requests from CBC News for comment.

CBC News also contacted Coast Mountain Trail Running and Gary Robbins for an interview but has not yet received a response.