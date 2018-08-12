Whisper the border collie returns 80 softballs to local teams

A border collie from 100 Mile House is making a name for herself as a local hero.

Whisper the dog has fetched more than 100 lost softballs this summer. Her owners have returned 80 softballs to local teams.

The dog's skill was discovered when her owners, Sue and Ken Fryer, took her for walks behind baseball diamonds in the community.

One day, Whisper ran after a stick and returned with a softball instead.

"It mushroomed. Before we knew it we had a box full of balls and I said to my husband, 'we don't need that many baseballs,'" Sue Fryer told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

Fryer thinks that she might have gotten hooked on collecting the softballs because they have human scents on them.

Finding the balls is not easy for the dog.

"The grass is pretty much as tall as she is. So she really has to go diving for it," says Fryer.

Ken Fryer has started carrying a bag on their walks for when Whisper finds softballs. This makes returning the balls to the teams easier.

Local media exposure has not slowed Whisper. Just yesterday, she brought five softballs home, says Susan Fryer.

The local softball teams love having Whisper's help, says Fryer.

"Well they're very happy about it because baseballs are very expensive … so this saves these guys a lot of money," says Fryer. "They see her coming and they say, 'oh here comes the ball dog.'"

Listen to the full story here:

A dog from 100 Mile House has made it her job to fetch lost softballs 2:59

With files from Daybreak Kamloops