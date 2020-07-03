Whisky Wizards share food, booze and support to 'brothers' hit hard by pandemic

When the pandemic hit, forcing most everyone to stay home, Coquitlam, B.C., resident Tommy Smith decided he'd create an online group just for men where they could share their struggles while being cooped up at home.

Within a few weeks, a few dozen men had joined the B.C. Whisky Wizards Facebook group.

Smith could never have predicted what was to come — by July, more than 3,000 men had joined.

In the early days, members offered each other emotional and financial help, like gift cards for groceries for those especially hard hit by job loss.

As group administrator, Smith wanted to pay some of that kindness forward. He gathered donations, and with a few other members started dropping bottles of whisky on the doorsteps of "our fellow brothers in this crazy time."

The in-person and online connections Smith made led him to realize the need was far greater than dropping off baskets for fun.

"Our guys were struggling. They needed work. They needed someone to talk to," said Smith.

"Then it was, 'Hey this guy needs boots so he can return to work,' " said Ron Tuck who became co-administrator of the group. "[We are] helping struggling families with groceries so they don't have to decide — rent or food?"

Burnaby resident and tradesman Kyle Ehrenwerth says despite being out of work, his ego held him back from joining Whisky Wizards. But a coworker who was a group member saw that Ehrenwerth was struggling, so he reached out to Smith for help.

B.C. Whisky Wizards member Mike Summers, left, and Tommy Smith, right, with Kyle Ehrenwerth and his girlfriend after they received “everything a family would need to survive." (Tommy Smith)

On Thursday evening, Smith and another group member showed up at Ehrenwerth's front steps with "everything you can imagine," for him and his girlfriend who is due to have a baby in September, and her daughter.

"Everything a family would need to survive. Meat, pasta, veggies, cheese. And actually, a bottle of whisky," said Ehrenwerth.

Smith says there is no judgment among the men in the group, whose members have to be B.C. residents and 19 years or older. "Trans and non-binary welcome," he said.

"There have been days lately that have taken a toll on my mental state," said Ehrenwerth. "But when I wake up in the morning and see massive amounts of support ... I am instantly reminded that better days are coming," he said.

Tommy Smith with Ron Tuck during a grocery shopping trip July 2, 2020. The two are trying to decide whether their group should become either a registered charity or a foundation. (Tommy Smith)

"The feeling is so overwhelming, when you help someone in need. And I don't mean giving someone the spare change in your pocket. I mean, really making a difference in someone's life," said Tuck.

Smith is now working toward a men's retreat, where members with different skill levels and occupations can share their knowledge and experience, like a "big kid day camp."

"We are constantly checking in on our guys. They are all battling different battles and it's a tough road to walk alone.... but when we all walk together, man it's the best."