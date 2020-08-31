Where will B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers go today?

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minster Adrian Dix will announce British Columbia's latest COVID-19 numbers Monday at 3 p.m.

The news conference will be the first since Friday, when a record 124 new cases of COVID-19 were announced for the preceding 24-hour period.

Throughout last week, the daily number of new cases remained at highs not seen since late March.

Going into the weekend, Dix reminded people to avoid large gatherings, wash their hands, stay home if sick and wear a mask when physical distancing can't be maintained.

It's the same message he and Henry have been broadcasting for much of the pandemic, but since the province entered Phase 3 of its recovery plan, active cases have spiked beyond what was seen in the spring.

So far, Henry has been resolute in her approach, despite the increases. Earlier this month she said contact tracing was working to keep the spread of the virus in B.C. in check.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in Victoria in mid-August. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

"Despite the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to find the balance of restarting our activities once again while protecting our most vulnerable by doing our best to keep ourselves and those we care about safe," said a statement on B.C.'s response to the pandemic last week.

As of Friday there were 23 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

The number of active cases of infection from the novel coronavirus also hit a record high, at 974 out of 5,496 total cases to date on Friday.

As of Friday, there were nine active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities and two in acute care units of hospitals.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control shares public exposures to COVID-19, including what people should do if they have been exposed.