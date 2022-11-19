Wondering where to watch the World Cup in B.C.? Here are some suggestions

With the Canadian men's team in the World Cup mix for the first time since 1986 and Vancouver set to host a handful of games in the 2026 tournament, interest in the World Cup is riding high.

Host nation Qatar has attracted much controversy in the lead-up. But come kickoff Sunday, much of the focus will shift to the story unfolding on the field. A 10-hour time difference makes it challenging for fans in B.C. However, many establishments will be opening early and hosting viewing parties nevertheless.

Key dates and times for Group F matches featuring Canada:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, vs. Belgium at 11 a.m. PT.

Sunday, Nov. 27, vs. Croatia at 8 a.m. PT.

Thursday, Dec. 1, vs. Morocco at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Here are some of the public places you and your mates can get together to take in World Cup action. (Note, this is not in any way an exhaustive list!)

Vancouver

Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive

East Vancouver's Croatian Cultural Centre is going BIG on the World Cup, showing every game. And why not. Croatia was a finalist in 2018, losing to France. As the CCC website says, the nation is hungry for more. Expect high drama on Nov. 27 for the Croatia-Canada showdown. Tickets $15, available online.

Hollywood Theatre, 3123 West Broadway

Renamed "Whitecaps House" for the duration of the World Cup, the Hollywood Theatre and the Vancouver Whitecaps are partnering to showcase Team Canada's matches, along with a good list of other games. Local soccer legend Carl Valentine, a member of Canada's 1986 World Cup team, will be on hand for the Canadian action. All ages welcome, entry is free, but you must secure a ticket in advance.

Canadian men's team coach John Herdman is the first in the world to lead both the women's and men's national teams to qualify for the World Cup. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Portuguese Club of Vancouver, 1144 Commercial Drive

A go-to destination for soccer fans during every World Cup, the PCOV will be screening all Canada and Portugal games, offering a limited menu and bar.

Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

The World Fussballfest at the Alpen Club will be in action for two games: Germany vs. Spain on Nov. 27, and Germany vs. Costa Rica on Dec. 1. Ten dollar cover charge includes a bratwurst on a bun, naturally. Tickets online.

Victoria

Pacific FC watch parties - various locations

Canadian Premier League club Pacific FC is hosting parties at three downtown sites for Canada's first two games and possibly the third. Players, management and staff will be in attendance. The locations are:

Sticky Wicket Pub, 919 Douglas St.

Bard & Banker, 1022 Government St.

JR Slims, 1245 Wharf St.

Kelowna

Welton Arms, 890 Clement Ave.

Self-described as "Kelowna's only British restaurant," the Welton Arms will be throwing open the doors for Canada vs. Belgium on Nov. 23, England vs. USA on Nov. 25 and all Canada and England games that follow.

Prince George

Nancy O's Restaurant, 1261 Third Ave.

"Bringing Qatar to Third Ave." is the rallying cry of Nancy O's, which has converted part of its space to a World Cup viewing room, opening at 11 a.m. from Nov. 21 to Dec. 15.

Campbell River

Tidemark Theater, 1220 Shoppers Row

Canada versus Croatia on the big screen, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m., in celebration of the Campbell River Soccer Celebration Weekend. Food, prizes, games and special guests. Admission is by donation to Campbell River Youth Soccer.