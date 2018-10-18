Where to watch, read and listen to CBC B.C.'s election coverage

CBC B.C. will be live throughout election night on Oct. 19, bringing you the results as they come in.

Here's where — and how — you can tune in.

CBC B.C. will host a live radio and online special starting at 8 p.m. PT. on CBC Radio One 88.1 FM, 690 AM in Vancouver.

Hosts Stephen Quinn, Michelle Eliot, Gloria Macarenko, Dan Burritt and civic affairs reporter Justin McElroy will be bringing the latest analysis as the night unfolds.

They'll be joined by panelists Gerald Baier from the University of British Columbia and journalist Frances Bula.

We'll be livestreaming on cbc.ca/bcvotes2018, on CBC Vancouver's Facebook page, on Twitter with @cbcnewsbc and on the CBC News YouTube channel.

Our television news cast will broadcast at 10:30 PT.



You can also join in the conversation by leaving a comment on the Facebook or YouTube livestreams, or tweeting @cbcnewsbc using the hashtag #VancouverVotes or #Elxn18.