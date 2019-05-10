When did you realize your mom was cool? Vancouverites share their stories

Moms often handle many of the less glamorous details in life: making dentist appointments, shuttling children to soccer practice, and cleaning up a lot of messes.

In the midst of the mundane, moments stand out in which we realize: mom, you're so cool.

Here are some stories about when Vancouverites had that realization, as submitted to CBC's The Early Edition for the annual Mother's Day contest.

Super cool social changer

"Not only is my mom a social changer, she's just such a cool individual. She's 87 years old and she's got a boyfriend and she loves to travel, she loves people. She's just amazing, there's nothing she can't do.

She just has given her heart to her community. She's from a small town in Quebec, one of 17 children and without any real education, but she's been a real game-changer.

Louise, left, and her mother, Marielle Demorest, right, are the winners of The Early Edition's annual Mother's Day contest. (Submitted by Louise Demorest)

She's won not one, but two Governor General's Awards for two different areas: one in working with feminism and, last year, one for her work in French language and culture."

– Louise Demorest (winner of the contest).

Listen to Louise and her mom, Marielle, tell their story and find out why they won the Mother's Day contest:

Louise Demorest's mom, Marielle, right, accepting her second Governor General's Award from Julie Payette last March in Victoria for her work with French Canadians in B.C. (Submitted by Louise Demorest)

Helicopter crash

"My mom was the deputy director of elections in Cambodia [in 1993].

Her job required extensive travel around the country, often by helicopter in the rugged terrain.

On one such trip, the UN helicopter (from Russia) pulled up into the air, blew a rotor, and began spinning and yawning down toward the ground.

My mother was seated on the back bench, which has no seat belts.

The U.N. helicopter pictured after the crash. Kelly Wharton's mom, Judy Thompson, was on a U.N. peacekeeping mission to train Cambodians to run their first democratic election following the Paris Peace Agreements that ended the bloody rule of the Khmer Rouge. (Submitted by Kelly Wharton)

On impact, she miraculously power-rolled out the back of the helicopter, along with the luggage that spilled from the fuselage as the helicopter broke apart.

My mom promptly returned to work after the crash to help the country organize their important election.

It confirmed to me that her coolness came not just from out of the ordinary travel adventures, but from a commitment to helping others gain their freedom and improve their societies."

– Kelly Wharton

Meilan Robson's mom, also named Meilan, picked her out as a baby, based on one photo. (Submitted by Meilan Robson)

Lifesaver

"In 1965, I was adopted from Kowloon, Hong Kong. Mom is cool since I can remember her telling me that I was adopted because she chose me from looking at one bad photo of me.

I have never considered her to be my 'adopted mother,' but as Mom.

I am Chinese, my mom is British. I got liver cancer four years ago and, if I were not adopted, I would not be alive. Mom has emotionally and literally saved my life."

– Meilan Robson

Twins born on a trip

"My French Canadian mom was the coolest mom long before I was born.

In 1995, she and my father took off to Manali, India in the hopes of filming a documentary movie set in the Himalayan mountains about nomadic sheep and goat herders.

Early in the project, my mom was starting to get altitude sickness. She decided to go see a nurse in the village and found out she was pregnant!

She then drove down to Delhi on a motorcycle to consult a doctor [and found out] she was pregnant with not one, but two babies — twins!

Twenty years later, the whole family went back to visit the village in India where the twins were born. Maya Bellay's mother, Nicole Bellay, is on the right. (Submitted by Maya Bellay)

After the news, she decided to stay in India to have the kids.

Fast forward seven months, she is giving birth to my brother and I, who were 10 hours apart, the poor thing. This was only the beginning of the exciting journey of raising twins and bringing them back to Canada.

My brother and I are lucky enough to have a mom who is as caring, generous, loving, thoughtful and selfless as she is. "

– Maya Bellay

Melissa Baker was 29 years old, had completed a master's degree and was travelling when she realized just how cool her mom is. Her mom, Dawn Marie Baker, was raising two 10-year-olds when she was 29. (Submitted by Melissa Baker )

Tequila shot realization

"My mom never had the chance to get post-secondary education or start a career. Yet, she encouraged my sister and I to take on the world.

I really realized how much she had to give up when my friends were visiting before going out one evening and offered her a tequila shot, and she said she had never done one before.

I did realize [she was cool] before then, but this was just eye opening. Of course she hadn't! She spent her 19th birthday in the hospital giving birth to twins after being on bed rest for months."

– Melissa Baker

Ross Johnstone's mom, Nancy Walshe, left, created fancy dinner outfits out of bed sheets after the airline lost their suitcases. Ross Johnstone is in the centre with sister Shannon Johnstone, right. (Submitted by Ross Johnstone)

Creativity on a cruise

"It was in the mid 1980's and my mom had won a Caribbean cruise through her work as a sales representative. She was single at the time and so decided to bring my sister and I as plus-one (and two).

My mom, my sister and I put a lot of emphasis into the lead-up. My mom took us shopping for fancy new clothes to wear at the Ship Captain's Dinner, which became a major focus for us.

My sister got a new dress and I was measured for a blazer at The Bay. Before we knew it, we were off to Miami for our very first cruise, with our fancy dinner clothes in our suitcases. Which were lost by the airline.

Aboard the ship with no clothes, we were devastated.

But my mom is handy with a needle and thread and she remained determined that we all look sharp at the Captains dinner.

So, she proceeded to create two elegant evening gowns from the bed sheets in our cabin. Draped, tied and pinned in all the right places.

She crafted corsages out of cellophane wrap from the complimentary fruit basket and she pinned together a tie for me out of a her hat band.

And off we went to the ballroom.

Needless to say, we were a total hit!

My sister and I loved the attention and we knew without a doubt that my mom was cool."

– Ross Johnstone

Always in your corner

"My mom has always supported my decisions, never pressuring me to choose a certain profession or lifestyle. And even though I never had kids she was super happy to have 'grand sheep'!

Our love runs deep, so not a day goes by without talking to each other, and usually we talk more than more than once."

– April Obersteiner