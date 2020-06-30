Tell us what your pronouns mean to you

Why do pronouns matter?

It's a question CBC British Columbia host Wil Fundal asks in They & Us , a six-part podcast about gender that goes beyond the binary of "he" and "she."

Fundal shares their own journey of coming out as non-binary, and meets people who seek to be recognized for who they are.

Their stories reveal that gender, both the way in which it's experienced and expressed, exists on a diverse spectrum.

"When people refer to me as they/them pronouns, it just makes more sense for how I see myself and how I see the world," says Harper Perrin, a 26-year-old medical student from Prince George, B.C.

We want to hear from you now. What do your pronouns mean to you? And how do they reflect your identity?

Email us at bcvoices@cbc.ca, along with your name, age and location in B.C. We'll feature the responses in an upcoming story.

Support and resources