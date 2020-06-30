Skip to Main Content
Tell us what your pronouns mean to you
British Columbia

Tell us what your pronouns mean to you

In the podcast They & Us, Wil Fundal explores gender and why pronouns matter. We want to hear from you now. What do your pronouns mean to you? And how do they reflect your identity? 

We want to hear stories of how pronouns reflect your identity

CBC News ·
Wil Fundal is the host of They & Us, a six-part original podcast on gender and people who identify as non-binary. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Why do pronouns matter? 

It's a question CBC British Columbia host Wil Fundal asks in They & Us, a six-part podcast about gender that goes beyond the binary of "he" and "she."

Fundal shares their own journey of coming out as non-binary, and meets people who seek to be recognized for who they are.

Their stories reveal that gender, both the way in which it's experienced and expressed, exists on a diverse spectrum.

"When people refer to me as they/them pronouns, it just makes more sense for how I see myself and how I see the world," says Harper Perrin, a 26-year-old medical student from Prince George, B.C.

We want to hear from you now. What do your pronouns mean to you? And how do they reflect your identity? 

Email us at bcvoices@cbc.ca, along with your name, age and location in B.C. We'll feature the responses in an upcoming story.

Support and resources

Find more at cbc.ca/theyandus and subscribe on CBC Listen, Apple, Google, Spotify or however you like to listen.

