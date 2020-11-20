What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Nov. 25

THE LATEST:

941 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Tuesday, along with 10 more deaths.

There are now 7,732 active cases out of 28,348 confirmed to date.

284 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care.

358 people have now died of the disease.

Masks are mandatory for everyone in indoor public spaces and retail environments.

Anyone who does not comply could face $230 fines.

Health officials ordered dance studios, yoga studios, gymnastics centres and other spaces offering group indoor fitness to suspend activities.

An outbreak at the Burnaby Hospital is tied to 55 cases and five deaths.

Social gatherings with anyone outside your household remain prohibited everywhere in B.C.

Indoor and outdoor community and social events are suspended.

British Columbians are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

British Columbia shattered its single-day record for new cases on Tuesday, as the province continued to urge everyone to pause social interactions and said there could be fines for those who don't wear masks.

The Fraser Health region continued to drive the spike in new infections with 678 or 72 per cent of Tuesday's new cases.

There are currently 284 people in hospital, up from 198 last Tuesday. Of that number, 61 are in intensive care.

The death toll now stands at 358 with 7,732 active cases of people infected with the disease in B.C. Public health is monitoring 10,283 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

Health officials are imploring British Columbians to abide by the latest provincial health orders and keep their social interactions as minimal as possible as the province battles this second wave of COVID-19.

Social gatherings remain restricted to household members only.

Restrictions around group fitness classes were tightened on Tuesday with dance studios, yoga studios, gymnastics centres and other group indoor fitness activity being temporarily suspended.

The latest public health orders will remain in effect until at least Dec. 7.

After an outbreak at the Burnaby Hospital, 55 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and five people have died, Fraser Health confirmed.

The health authority is also investigating 40 cases involving staff to determine whether they are connected to the outbreak.

The hospital is not accepting new admissions with the exception of the intensive care, maternity and community palliative care units.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There have now been more than 342,000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

A vaccine is expected to become available in the coming year, but Canada has not yet specified how it will be distributed, aside from a promise to work with provinces and territories to buy cold storage.

The federal government has procured 358 million doses of vaccine from seven companies, an insurance policy of sorts in case some of the vaccines in development prove to be ineffective in clinical trials.