What you need to know for your Tuesday bus and SeaBus commute

The head of Coast Mountain Bus Company says there will be delays in the Lower Mainland bus system on Tuesday similar to what riders experienced last week, as the labour dispute between the company and its union employees heads into day 12.

"It will probably look similar to Thursday and Friday of last week," said Michael McDaniel. "Friday, we ended with about 25 routes affected in varying degrees throughout the day. It's difficult to predict because it just depends on how many buses at each depot are down from maintenance."

Additionally, TransLink announced the cancellations of six afternoon and evening SeaBus sailings for Tuesday:

The 4:10 p.m., 7:32 p.m. and 8:47 p.m. departing from Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.

The 4:25 p.m., 7:46 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. departing from Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver.

The disruptions to bus and SeaBus service are the result of limited job action, which began on Nov. 1. Unifor has implemented an overtime ban for maintenance staff that's meant buses in need of repair are out of service for longer, leaving the company with a shortage of operational vehicles.

Unifor said the next escalation in the dispute will likely be a overtime ban for drivers as well, however it has yet to be implemented, nor has the union given CMBC the required 24-hour notice.

TransLink has announced that six SeaBus sailings have been cancelled Tuesday afternoon and evening. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

McDaniel says six per cent of the company's bus operation hours are covered by drivers working overtime.

SkyTrain, West Coast Express, HandyDART, West Vancouver Blue Bus and other contracted services have not been affected by the job action.

Contract talks between Unifor and CMBC broke off on Oct. 31. Workers are seeking improvements to wages, benefits and working conditions.

McDaniel says the company has come up with a new proposal around scheduling break times for transit operators, but so far the union has not agreed to resume negotiations.

"We've been working on how we might handle [breaks] differently and we've come up with some new proposals which we think are actually quite exciting," he said.

"There's definitely one truth out there and it's that you cannot get a deal done if you're not sitting at the bargaining table."