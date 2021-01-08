What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 8

THE LATEST:

The ban on social gatherings is now in effect until at least Feb. 5 at midnight.

B.C. health officials announced 761 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Thursday.

There are 372 people in hospital, including 74 in intensive care.

There are currently 6,349 active cases in the province.

As of Thursday, 41,064 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.

B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to rethink its decision to delay second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Cowichan Tribes, the largest First Nation in British Columbia, has issued a shelter in place order for its almost 5,000 members after a COVID-19 spike.

Public health restrictions are now in effect until at least midnight on Feb. 5, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension on Thursday.

The extension means all in-person events and gatherings, including religious gatherings, musical performances and screenings at movie theatres, are prohibited for at least another month.

Adult sports recreation leagues and high-intensity fitness classes are also banned.

The province reported 761 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Thursday. A total of 970 people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19.

Residents in B.C.'s long-term care facilities account for nearly two-thirds of those deaths.

Little Mountain Place long-term care centre in Vancouver on Dec. 17. More than 40 residents at the facility have died of COVID-19, in one of the worst long-term care outbreaks in the province. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The latest update also showed 41,064 people have received a vaccine dose in B.C. so far. B.C. is delaying second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to up to 35 days after the first shot, despite federal guidelines, worrying local health-care workers.

Two separate groups of B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to reverse course on the decision to delay second doses, arguing the move is unscientific, unsafe and unethical.

Their concerns are laid out in two letters obtained by CBC News.

Also on Thursday, B.C.'s largest First Nations band — the Cowichan Tribes — issued a shelter in place order for its almost 5,000 members because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the virus detected in Cowichan Tribes members since the beginning of January.

Earlier, the province announced several changes and improvements to the way it collects and releases pandemic data to the public. It said it will once again release individual case and death counts at long-term care homes, after it stopped doing so three months ago.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of early Friday morning, Canada had reported 635,143 cases of COVID-19, with 80,289 cases considered active.