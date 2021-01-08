What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 8
Ban on social gatherings now in effect until at least Feb. 5
THE LATEST:
- The ban on social gatherings is now in effect until at least Feb. 5 at midnight.
- B.C. health officials announced 761 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Thursday.
- There are 372 people in hospital, including 74 in intensive care.
- There are currently 6,349 active cases in the province.
- As of Thursday, 41,064 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.
- B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to rethink its decision to delay second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Cowichan Tribes, the largest First Nation in British Columbia, has issued a shelter in place order for its almost 5,000 members after a COVID-19 spike.
Public health restrictions are now in effect until at least midnight on Feb. 5, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension on Thursday.
The extension means all in-person events and gatherings, including religious gatherings, musical performances and screenings at movie theatres, are prohibited for at least another month.
Adult sports recreation leagues and high-intensity fitness classes are also banned.
The province reported 761 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Thursday. A total of 970 people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19.
Residents in B.C.'s long-term care facilities account for nearly two-thirds of those deaths.
The latest update also showed 41,064 people have received a vaccine dose in B.C. so far. B.C. is delaying second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to up to 35 days after the first shot, despite federal guidelines, worrying local health-care workers.
Two separate groups of B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to reverse course on the decision to delay second doses, arguing the move is unscientific, unsafe and unethical.
Their concerns are laid out in two letters obtained by CBC News.
Also on Thursday, B.C.'s largest First Nations band — the Cowichan Tribes — issued a shelter in place order for its almost 5,000 members because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
There have been 23 confirmed cases of the virus detected in Cowichan Tribes members since the beginning of January.
Earlier, the province announced several changes and improvements to the way it collects and releases pandemic data to the public. It said it will once again release individual case and death counts at long-term care homes, after it stopped doing so three months ago.
READ MORE:
- Two separate groups of B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to reverse course on a decision to delay second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing the move is unscientific, unsafe and unethical
- Residents in B.C.'s care facilities have accounted for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic, according to newly released data.
- The daughter of a Salmon Arm, B.C., woman who died in December says her family wasn't allowed to see their mother, even though the hospital's COVID-19 protocols should have permitted the visit.
- The concept of "Dry January" has been around for years, but with more people drinking and the second wave of COVID-19 crashing over much of Canada, giving up alcohol might be trickier than ever.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of early Friday morning, Canada had reported 635,143 cases of COVID-19, with 80,289 cases considered active.
- Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19
- Help CBC British Columbia tell your COVID-19 stories
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.