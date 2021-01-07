What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 7
Update on case numbers is set for 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is providing an update on case numbers at 3 p.m. PT.
- B.C. health officials announced 625 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Wednesday.
- There are 381 people in hospital, 78 of whom are in intensive care.
- There are currently 6,343 active cases in the province.
- There are two new outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver.
- As of Wednesday, 33,665 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.
- Ninety per cent of B.C. patients whose surgeries were delayed in the spring had their procedures completed by late November.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to provide the next update on case numbers in B.C. at a news conference at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.
B.C. reported 625 new cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday, the first day since late November in which reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the province have been in the single digits.
The latest update also showed 33,665 people have received a vaccine dose in B.C. so far — around 0.8 per cent of those eligible to receive it.
Residents of 18 remote First Nations communities are among the first people in the province to get the Moderna vaccine this week. As of Wednesday, more than 5,300 doses have been distributed to the rural and remote communities. Leaders said the delivery felt "surreal."
Meanwhile, firefighters and teachers are hoping to be added to B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination priority groups. Distribution of the vaccine has so far been limited to frontline workers, hospital patients, long-term care staff and residents and remote Indigenous communities.
Earlier Wednesday, officials announced 90 per cent of the patients whose surgeries were delayed during the first wave in the spring had their procedures completed by Nov. 22. The remaining 10 per cent of people who have not had their surgeries yet are expected to get them done in the next two to three months, the health ministry said.
Three more seniors at Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver have died of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 99 of 114 residents at the care home have tested positive, 41 of whom have died since an outbreak was declared Nov. 22, a statement from Vancouver Coastal Health said.
It said 70 of the facility's staff have also tested positive.
READ MORE:
- Residents of 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. are among the first people in the province to get the Moderna vaccine this week.
- Firefighters are among first responders not currently included in B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination priority groups. The B.C. Firefighters Association (BCFA) wants that to change.
- The director of the University of British Columbia's School of Population and Public Health is apologizing for travelling over the holidays.
- Two Vancouver Island city councillors are among the latest Canadian politicians to admit they travelled outside of Canada over the holidays, despite federal and provincial guidelines against non-essential travel.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Wednesday evening, Canada's COVID-19 death toll was at 16,369, according to a CBC News tally.
Canada's total case count was 626,800, according to the Government of Canada's COVID-19 dashboard.
