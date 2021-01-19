What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 19

THE LATEST:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths over a three-day period.

The Sunday-to-Monday jump of 301 new cases is the lowest level of one-day growth since Nov. 3.

Active cases are at their lowest since Nov. 7.

There are currently 4,326 active cases in B.C.

343 people are in hospital, with 68 in the ICU.

13 of the new cases are associated with temporary farm workers who have come to B.C. for work.

For the first time since a second round of restrictions was implemented in November, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry offered a glimmer of hope that B.C.'s COVID-19 case count could be tipping in the right direction.

Henry said in a Monday afternoon news conference that outbreaks are slowing in B.C. and the province is at a "tipping point" she feels positive about.

"Clearly the things we are doing in our community are working," Henry said Monday, while acknowledging that outbreaks continue in essential workplaces and long-term care homes.

She said that if B.C.'s case count continues to trend downwards, there is a possibility some restrictions could be lifted by the Family Day weekend in mid-February.

B.C.'s current health restrictions are in effect until at least Feb. 5 at midnight. The current orders include a ban on gatherings with people outside of one's immediate household.

But Henry said that while B.C.'s numbers continue to decrease, the risk of transmission remains high in all areas of the province, and that outbreaks in Interior Health and Northern Health are of concern.

B.C. 'prepared' for vaccine delays

As of Monday, 87,346 people in B.C. had received at least one dose of vaccine, with no new allergic reactions to the vaccine having been recorded in Canada.

Henry said the province will soon finish vaccinating all residents of long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, and is on track to complete vaccinations in all long-term care homes by end of next week depending on when doses arrive.

She said visits to long-term care homes could possibly resume by late March, or once two incubation periods have passed since a long-term care home outbreak has ended.

The federal government on Friday announced Pfizer is temporarily reducing shipments of its vaccine in order to expand manufacturing capacity at a facility in Belgium. The move means there will be fewer shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coming to Canada until at least March.

Henry said on Monday that the delay is a "setback" and will temporarily slow the province's delivery of the vaccine to at-risk people. But she said the province is working to ensure the highest number of people are immunized.

Henry added that the province will be providing more first doses of the vaccine in March than originally planned, with second doses being pushed to later in March when supply increases.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9 p.m. PT on Monday, Canada had reported 712,816 cases of COVID-19, and 18,120 total deaths.

A total of 73,919 cases are considered active.