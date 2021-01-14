What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 14

THE LATEST:

On Wednesday, B.C. health officials confirmed 519 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Another 12 people have died.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 reached 1,031.

There are 360 people in B.C. hospitals, including 76 in intensive care.

There are 4,810 active cases in the province.

To date, 63,430 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Many British Columbians are still waiting for t heir B.C. Recovery Benefit payout.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says a review is underway after some doctors in Vancouver jumped the queue to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An emergency room doctor in Whistler, B.C., is calling for an inter-provincial travel ban after seeing a "worrying" number of tourists over the holidays.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be providing a live briefing at 3 p.m. today on the latest coronavirus numbers.

As of Wednesday, B.C. health officials confirmed 519 cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 4,810 active cases. There are 360 people in hospital, 76 of whom are in critical care.

Another 12 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,031.

While a million British Columbians have already received their B.C. Recovery Benefit, more than 400,000 others are still waiting for their applications to be approved. The tax-free cash payout can mean up to $1,000 dollars for eligible families and $500 dollars for individuals.

B.C.'s Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Wednesday that staff are working through a high volume of applications, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says there will be an investigation into why certain doctors in Vancouver received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier than scheduled. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Health Minister Adrian Dix says it's "very disappointing'' that some doctors in Vancouver jumped the queue to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Dix says there will be an investigation into these incidents. The province's vaccination strategy has been to maximize the number of people getting vaccinated by extending the interval between doses as far as possible.

Some doctors and nurses have expressed concern over the dose interval, though Henry herself has said it falls within national and World Health Organization recommendations.

Meanwhile, an emergency room doctor in Whistler is calling on B.C. to restrict travel from other provinces after seeing a "worrying" number of patients from Ontario and Quebec over the holidays.

Dr. Annie Gareau, an emergency physician at Whistler Health Care Centre, told Radio-Canada she's concerned that an influx of visitors from outside the region could lead to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, overwhelming the health-care system.

B.C.'s health restrictions are in effect until at least Feb. 5 at midnight. The current orders include a ban on gatherings with people outside of one's immediate household. The province's non-essential travel advisory remains in place, including travel into and out of B.C., and between regions.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had reported 681,328 cases of COVID-19, with 79,293 cases considered active.

A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 17,383.