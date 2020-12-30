What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 13

THE LATEST:

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials confirmed 446 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 reached 1,019, as nine more deaths were recorded.

There are 368 people in B.C. hospitals, including 72 in intensive care.

There are 5,045 active cases in the province.

As of Tuesday, 62,294 people had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.

Island Health is delivering doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Cowichan Tribes, whose older members are expected to receive their first shots on Wednesday.

On Monday, Interior Health confirmed an outbreak in the Canim Lake community east of 100 Mile House. So far, 32 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the First Nations community where, according to the 2016 census, 228 people live.

There are currently 50 active outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province as of Monday and on Tuesday the province announced one new health-care facility outbreak at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital in Vancouver.

The next provincial COVID-19 update is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

B.C.'s health restrictions have been extended until at least Feb. 5 at midnight.

The current orders include a ban on gatherings with people outside of one's immediate household. The province's non-essential travel advisory remains in place, including travel into and out of B.C., and between regions.

Cowichan Tribes vaccinations

Doses of a vaccine are expected to arrive on Cowichan Tribes territory on Vancouver Island on Wednesday and members over 65 will receive their first shot as soon as possible, according to the Island Health Authority.

The First Nation has seen case numbers more than triple in under a week and all residents are under a shelter-in-place order until Jan. 22.

According to Island Health, the entire population of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, also located in the mid-Island region, was recently vaccinated after experiencing a surge in cases.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Canada had recorded more than 674,473 cases and 17,233 deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 80,793.