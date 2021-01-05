What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 11
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to update numbers
THE LATEST:
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. PT to update numbers and information regarding the pandemic in B.C.
It will be the first update since Friday, when health officials announced 617 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths. At that time there were 358 people in hospital, including 75 in intensive care.
As of Friday there were 6,118 active cases in the province and 46,259 people had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.
On Saturday, Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the organizer of a protest and march in the city's downtown that contravened provincial public health orders related to COVID-19.
It's the second $2,300 fine police in the city have issued for gatherings of people opposed to measures meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Witnesses said around 125 people were at Saturday's rally, with few wearing masks.
Care home outbreaks
On Sunday, Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at South Delta's KinVillage, a seniors' supportive housing campus that offers long-term care, assisted living and independent living.
Three staff members at KinVillage tested positive for the virus.
The outbreak is confined to the long-term care building and is not connected to the outbreak that was declared on Jan. 3 in the assisted living building.
On Saturday, Fraser Health declared outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey. One resident and one staff member at Suncreek Village, and two staff members at Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for COVID-19.
Also on Saturday, Island Health declared an outbreak at Hart House long-term care home in Victoria. One staff member who worked in the home has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway to identify any possible exposures. In the meantime, all 17 residents are isolating in their suites as staff implement measures to protect them.
More care home data expected
Data provided later in the week is expected to include individual case and death counts at long-term care homes.
The province said last week that several changes and improvements to the way it collects pandemic data would allow it to resume sharing this information after it stopped doing so three months ago.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said case counts in individual facilities will be shared every Thursday.
Residents in B.C.'s care facilities have accounted for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.
Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the organizer of a second protest and march in the city's downtown that contravened provincial public health orders related to COVID-19.
Canucks call off practice, workouts due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
The mayor of Castlegar, B.C., quit abruptly on Friday after coming under fire for travelling outside of his local community during the holidays, despite provincial guidelines against non-essential travel.
Two separate groups of B.C. doctors and nurses are calling for the province to reverse course on a decision to delay second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing the move is unscientific, unsafe and unethical.
Students and staff at the University of Victoria are feeling overwhelmed and overworked as they head into the second semester of school under COVID-19, a new internal survey revealed.
Wearing a face mask and constantly washing your hands are measures meant to protect you from COVID-19, but they can also wreak havoc on your skin. Here's what to do about it.
In the midst of a global pandemic and all its accompanying stress, a Victoria, B.C.-based artist and musician is creating an oasis of calm in the form of an old-fashioned telephone hotline.
Read about the New Westminster woman who came up with a hyper-local travel adventure last summer to satisfy her wanderlust.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada had recorded more than 660, 289 cases of COVID-19 and 16,950 deaths.
The number of active cases stood at 84,567.
