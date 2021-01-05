What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 11

THE LATEST:

Provincial officials will provide B.C.'s latest COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m.

On Friday, B.C. health officials announced 617 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths.

There are 358 people in B.C. hospitals, including 75 in intensive care.

There are 6,118 active cases in the province.

As of Friday, 46,259 people had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. PT to update numbers and information regarding the pandemic in B.C.

On Saturday, Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the organizer of a protest and march in the city's downtown that contravened provincial public health orders related to COVID-19.

It's the second $2,300 fine police in the city have issued for gatherings of people opposed to measures meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Witnesses said around 125 people were at Saturday's rally, with few wearing masks.

Care home outbreaks

A health-care worker is pictured with a senior at Tabor Home assisted living centre in Abbotsford in November. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Sunday, Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at South Delta's KinVillage, a seniors' supportive housing campus that offers long-term care, assisted living and independent living.

Three staff members at KinVillage tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak is confined to the long-term care building and is not connected to the outbreak that was declared on Jan. 3 in the assisted living building.

On Saturday, Fraser Health declared outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey. One resident and one staff member at Suncreek Village, and two staff members at Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Saturday, Island Health declared an outbreak at Hart House long-term care home in Victoria. One staff member who worked in the home has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway to identify any possible exposures. In the meantime, all 17 residents are isolating in their suites as staff implement measures to protect them.

More care home data expected

Data provided later in the week is expected to include individual case and death counts at long-term care homes.

The province said last week that several changes and improvements to the way it collects pandemic data would allow it to resume sharing this information after it stopped doing so three months ago.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said case counts in individual facilities will be shared every Thursday.

Residents in B.C.'s care facilities have accounted for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada had recorded more than 660, 289 cases of COVID-19 and 16,950 deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 84,567.