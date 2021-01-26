What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 26

THE LATEST:

B.C. recorded 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths over a three-day period.

There are currently 4,392 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

328 people are in hospital, with 68 in the ICU.

B.C. has detected six cases of the variant from the U.K. and three cases from South Africa.

The province will not be receiving new doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines next week.

Second doses of the vaccine will now be administered 42 days after the first, instead of 35, in order to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible.

11 outbreaks in long-term care homes have been declared over.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people in B.C. to stay home, saying cases have plateaued but that possible resurgence is very concerning.

At a Monday news conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged B.C. residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 numbers have plateaued at an average of 500 cases a day.

She said a shortage of vaccine, combined with the presence of more infectious variants, mean it's crucial for B.C. residents to stay home, avoid social interactions and not travel.

"Over the next two weeks, I believe we can bend our curve. Not just plateau, but bend it back down ... More than you've ever done before, stay home, stop social interactions," she said.

There are 4,392 active cases of coronavirus in the province, with 328 people in hospital, 68 of whom are in intensive care.

Henry said that over the weekend the province received further updates on future shipments of vaccinations — and that B.C. will not be receiving new doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the next two weeks.

As a result of the shortage, second doses of the vaccine will be delayed to Day 42, rather than 35 in order to provide protection to a greater number of people.

"We know the federal government is doing as much as possible to obtain vaccine ... We have little vaccine, and we need to target it where it will do the most good," she said.

Variants 'very concerning'

In a Friday press release, health authorities quietly updated the number of variant cases of coronavirus detected in the province, confirming six cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. and three cases of the variant from South Africa.

Henry said all cases of the variant from the U.K. are travel-related, but none of the variants first detected in South Africa have been linked to travel.

"I'm very concerned. I'm concerned that if those variants start to spread, it's just going to make our job that much more difficult," said Henry.

Long-term care report

On Monday the province released a report on the impact of COVID-19 on B.C.'s long term care homes, which called for greater government oversight of a sector that contains both privately run businesses and homes operated by health authorities.

The firm Ernst & Young was hired to put the report together in the summer of 2020.

The report found that policy directives could be "confusing, inconsistent, or lacking in detail" and that a "lack of clarity on oversight and access to supplies in unique circumstances" left private operators scrambling to find the personal protective equipment that was in low supply at the start if the pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that the report was not released earlier because people working in the area of expertise are "working their guts out." He said he only learned about the report 10 days ago, but took responsibility for the delayed release.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT on Monday, Canada had reported 757,448 cases of COVID-19, and 19,238 total deaths.

A total of 62,447 cases are considered active.