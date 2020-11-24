What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 25
Dr. Bonnie Henry to provide 3-day update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
THE LATEST:
- As of Friday afternoon, the seven-day average of new cases was hovering just above 481.
- There are currently 4,479 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C.
- 315 people are in hospital, with 74 in the ICU.
- B.C. has now detected six cases of the variant from the U.K. and three cases from South Africa.
- 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C.
- Since Friday, several new outbreaks have been declared in the Fraser Health region.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give a three-day update on the latest COVID-19 cases in B.C. at 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Last week saw a slight decline in the number of active cases and hospitalizations across the province. However, as the curve has dropped in Fraser Health and stabilized in the Vancouver Coastal region, cases in the rest of B.C. — including the Interior and the north — have steadily climbed.
The number of people who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine surpassed 100,000 last week as the province unveiled its age-based plan to vaccinate the general population by the end of September.
B.C. identifies more cases of variants
In a Friday press release, health authorities quietly updated the number of variant cases of coronavirus detected in the province, confirming six cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. and three cases of the variant from South Africa.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said all cases of the variant from the U.K. are travel-related, but none of the variants first detected in South Africa have been linked to travel.
"Those are concerning. If we start to see rapid increase again, there's potential for these variants to [take hold], so this is just a way of saying we all have to be really careful right now," she said.
B.C. laboratories are working on fast-tracking how they test for new, more infectious coronavirus mutations, so that the province's recent success in flattening its pandemic curve is not quickly undone.
READ MORE:
- B.C. has now detected six cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. and three cases of the variant from South Africa.
- Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey emergency shelter after two staff members and 24 clients tested positive for the virus.
- Twenty people in custody at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., have tested positive for COVID-19.
- B.C. laboratories are working on fast-tracking how they test for new, more infectious coronavirus mutations, so that the province's recent success in flattening its pandemic curve is not quickly undone.
- Like many respiratory viruses, the coronavirus spreads more effectively in the winter. Here's what we know about outdoor transmission of COVID-19 during winter.
- A group of churches are challenging public health measures they say unfairly target religious gatherings.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada had reported 747,383 cases of COVID-19, and 19,094 total deaths.
A total of 63,668 cases are considered active.
- Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19
- Help CBC British Columbia tell your COVID-19 stories
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.