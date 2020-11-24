What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Jan. 25

THE LATEST:

As of Friday afternoon, the seven-day average of new cases was hovering just above 481.

There are currently 4,479 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

315 people are in hospital, with 74 in the ICU.

B.C. has now detected six cases of the variant from the U.K. and three cases from South Africa.

110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C.

Since Friday, several new outbreaks have been declared in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give a three-day update on the latest COVID-19 cases in B.C. at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Last week saw a slight decline in the number of active cases and hospitalizations across the province. However, as the curve has dropped in Fraser Health and stabilized in the Vancouver Coastal region, cases in the rest of B.C. — including the Interior and the north — have steadily climbed.

The number of people who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine surpassed 100,000 last week as the province unveiled its age-based plan to vaccinate the general population by the end of September.

B.C. identifies more cases of variants

In a Friday press release, health authorities quietly updated the number of variant cases of coronavirus detected in the province, confirming six cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. and three cases of the variant from South Africa.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said all cases of the variant from the U.K. are travel-related, but none of the variants first detected in South Africa have been linked to travel.

"Those are concerning. If we start to see rapid increase again, there's potential for these variants to [take hold], so this is just a way of saying we all have to be really careful right now," she said.

B.C. laboratories are working on fast-tracking how they test for new, more infectious coronavirus mutations, so that the province's recent success in flattening its pandemic curve is not quickly undone.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada had reported 747,383 cases of COVID-19, and 19,094 total deaths.

A total of 63,668 cases are considered active.